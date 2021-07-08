Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 8, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has dismissed claims by Deputy President William Ruto that he helped him become Prime Minister from 2008 to 2013.

In an interview with Radio Citizen on Thursday, Raila said Ruto didn’t help him become Prime Minister as he has been shouting in the political gallery.

Raila revealed that he was first, Musalia Mudavadi who became the Deputy Prime Minister second, and DP Ruto who became Agriculture Minister third, holding the biggest portfolio on the ODM side.

“When we went to Kasarani, it was a hunt and we got our prey, I emerged first, and Mudavadi came second, and Ruto came third. Mudavadi became the deputy prime minister while Ruto became the Agriculture minister, holding the biggest portfolio from our side,” Raila said.

The former Premier also dismissed claims by Ruto that he gave him money to campaign, saying the DP was an ordinary person like Hassan Joho, late Joe Nyaga, and Farah Maalim.

“We were a team, he never gave me any money, he did not help me, he cannot say he played better than say, Farah Maalim, Joe Nyaga, or Joho,” Jakom stated.

