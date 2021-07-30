Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 30, 2021 – Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has advised Deputy President William Ruto on how to win the presidency in 2022.

Ruto is planning to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022 and is using the Bottom-up Economic Model to endear himself to the masses.

The DP‘s ideology has a massive following, but according to Atwoli, he will not go far without the assistance of tribal kingpins.

The COTU boss gave an example of Kakamega Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, how he handled economic matters when he was Planning Minister but went nowhere.

The outspoken trade unionist advised the DP to look for such leaders, who could easily add a lot of value in terms of advising him.

Atwoli proceeded to point out that it was very wrong for Ruto to think that by just touching economic issues he was going to easily win the hearts of Kenyans.

“You must look for influential politicians to win the hearts of Kenyans,” Atwoli said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST