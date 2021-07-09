Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 9, 2021 – The ballistic report released yesterday has cleared Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa in the fatal shooting of an ODM supporter by the name of Ngumbao Jola in 2019.

However, the report has implicated her bodyguard Geoffrey Otieno Okuto in the shooting.

According to the report, Otieno, who was Jumwa’s bodyguard and lover, shot dead Raila Odinga’s man.

The shooting occurred when Jumwa stormed a political meeting organized by ODM which resulted in the fatal shooting of 48-year-old Ngumbao.

Following the report’s findings, Jumwa has turned her back on her killer lover.

She has asked the Mombasa court to immediately withdraw the legal services she had hired for her bodyguard.

“Mr. Okuto was served with the application seeking to withdraw the surety, and he is aware (of it),” Omari told the court.

She also asked the court to cancel the bond which her daughter had stood in surety of Okuto.

“Since Jumwa has instructed the lawyers not to represent me, I ask the court to give me more time to look for an advocate.

“I request for the court’s indulgence,” he stated.

After considering his request, the court adjourned the case.

The Kenyan DAILY POST