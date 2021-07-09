Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 9, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has ruled out sharing the Sh4 billion he received from the Political Parties Fund with NASA coalition partners.

Speaking during an interview, Raila stated that ODM has not received a single coin attributed to NASA presidential candidate to warrant sharing among the four partners.

His remarks come in the backdrop of a threat by Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), and Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) to take ODM to court over the money they claim should be shared between them too.

According to Raila, ODM has only received money from the Exchequer based on its number of elected leaders.

“The office of the Registrar of Political Parties and the Attorney General declined to recognise the votes we garnered in the August presidential election because it was nullified.”

“We also did not participate in the repeat presidential election,” said Raila.

“There is no coin ODM has received from the Exchequer from the presidential votes, therefore there is nothing to share.”

“The money ODM has been receiving is based on members the party has in Parliament.”

“There is no coalition money that ODM has received to share with partners; it is pure propaganda.”

He also said some coalition partners do not have the required number of elected leaders to qualify for the funding.

The trio has also threatened to pull out of NASA after Raila refused to back one of them for the presidency.

Currently, Jubilee and ODM are the only parties that qualify for the political parties’ funding.

