Thursday, July 22, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna has warned One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders against issuing ultimatums to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

OKA leaders consist of Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, KANU chairman Gideon Moi and Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula.

On Tuesday, the OKA leaders urged Raila Odinga to be ready to be a running mate if he is to join them.

But in an interview with one of the local dailies, Sifuna said OKA leaders were in no position to issue ultimatums.

“We are not saying we don’t need them. Kura hata moja ni muhimu (Every single vote counts) but they are not equals with Raila. We can discuss equity but not equality,” Sifuna stated.

Sifuna further said Raila is an institution and it is wrong for OKA leaders, who have no substantial support in their backyards, to try to equate themselves with Jakom.

