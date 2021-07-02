Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 2, 2021 – ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has made a startling revelation regarding the election agreement between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM and former Vice President Kaonzo Musyoka’s Wiper over the 2022 elections.

Speaking during a political debate alongside Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua and former Tetu legislator, Ndung’u Githinji, Sifuna confesses that indeed there was an agreement between Kalonzo and Raila.

According to Sifuna, ODM and Wiper drew up a pre-election pact which stated that not only would ODM not front a candidate in 2022 but that they would do so in favour of the Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, this was apparently never the plan on the ODM side.

He noted that even as Kalonzo and Raila ran on the same party ticket in 2013 and 2017, they, on the ODM side, were voting for Raila alone, without any consideration for his running mate.

He was responding to the constant claims by Tanga Tanga members in general, and Rigathi in particular, that Ruto wasn’t anybody’s appointee, but rather an elected member who was voted by more than 8 million people.

Sifuna made the point that not everyone who votes for a certain presidential candidate, also automatically endorses his running mate.

He said that when they were voting for Raila Odinga in 2017, he would never have put a tick or mark beside his running mate had this been a requirement because they don’t trust Kalonzo following the dealings that they’ve had with him in the past.

