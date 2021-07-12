Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 12 July 2021 – KBC anchor, Bonnie Musambi, threw a lavish birthday party for his wife Betty on Saturday as she turned a year older.

The romantic TV anchor, who always treats his wife like a queen during birthdays, surprised her with a Mercedes Benz and Sh 1 million cheque.

He said the Mercedes Benz has already been shipped in and it will be in the country before the end of August before handing over the Ksh 1 Million cheque to her

“Mine is to say thank for everyone for showing up. My speech was cut short so namalizia tu na one minute.I love her so much, na sijuangi ni nini naweza buy for her so nimechanganyikiwa.

“I ordered something for her but unfortunately nimeambiwa inafika end of August. I have ordered something very small, a Mercedes Benz E250 and until that comes let her enjoy herself with a cheque of one million shillings,” he said.

He had hired top-rated singer Sanaipei Tande to entertain his wife and all the invited guests.

The party was graced by family members and close friends among them Kanze Dena and Willy M Tuva.

Musambi made headlines last year after he gifted his wife Sh 1 Million cheque and the latest Iphone on her 31st birthday.

In 2019, he also gifted his wife a brand new car when she turned 30 years old.

He continued showering her with expensive gifts on Saturday when she turned 32 years old.

Here’s how the party went down.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.