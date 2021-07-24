Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 24 July 2021 – A woman is in police custody after a police officer who is said to be her mpango wa kando died after leaving her house.

According to a police report, the officer collapsed and died under unclear circumstances, just minutes after leaving her house.

The woman is cooling her heels at Olenguruone Police Station in Kuresoi South, Nakuru County, on suspicion that she might have a hand in the death of the police constable identified as David Kurgat.

Kurgat had visited the woman a few minutes past midnight on Friday for some ‘fun’.

She lives one kilometre from the police camp,

After they were done with their ‘business’, the cop returned to the camp but sadly, he collapsed and died on his way.

“Police are holding the lady because the officer passed away en route from her house,” reads the statement by the police.

Police suspect that the deceased cop was poisoned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.