Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 16 July 2021 – Top-rated US rapper, Wiz Khalifa, has tested positive for COVID-19, barely two weeks after he interacted with Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz.

Khalifa took to social media and announced to his fans that he had contracted the deadly virus.

He further advised his friends to stay away from him until he recovers.

“Okay loved ones, so your boy got COVID-19.

“No symptoms. Just stay away from me for a little while,” he posted.

Diamond Platnumz is among the people who interacted with Wiz Khalifa recently.

About two weeks ago, he posted a short video in the studio with Wiz working on a song.

“Wasafi X Taylor Gang,” he wrote.

While in the US, Diamond met top American celebrities among them Snoop Dogg, Swizz Beatz, and Busta Rhymes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.