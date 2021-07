Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 6, 2021 – Willis Raburu’s ex-wife, Marya Prude, has turned into a party animal after divorce.

The once religious lass, who served at Kathy Kiuna’s church at some point, was over the weekend in Machakos partying hard at the Amapiano concert that was hosted by socialite Amber Ray.

Check out the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.