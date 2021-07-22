Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 22 July 2021 – A young Kenyan man has left Netizens with endless questions after he posted a video flaunting millions of shillings in cash.

While the majority of Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet and others sinking into depression due to harsh economic times, this unidentified young man is swimming in money and enjoying the finer things in life.

The cash that he was flaunting in a viral video is estimated to be around Ksh 11 million.

Netizens have raised questions concerning the source of the money that the young man was flaunting.

Is this looted County money or proceeds of ‘wash wash’ business?

Check out the video below.

