Sunday, 25 July 2021 – A notorious thief fond of terrorizing business owners at night by breaking into shops was cornered by a mob and given a punishment that he will never forget.

The Ghanaian thief was caught by guards breaking into business premises at night.

The guards then raised the alarm and attracted the attention of a mob.

In a video shared online, the mob is seen forcing the man to laugh after ‘massaging his limbs’ with some beating.

The guy was in so much pain but he had no option other than to follow the orders given to save his precious life.

In the video shared online, you can clearly see that the guy is struggling to laugh.

Will this man ever steal again?

