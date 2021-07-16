Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 16 July 2021 – Comedian Eric Omondi has hit back at Kenya Film Classification Board CEO, Ezekiel Mutua, after he accused him of faking a lavish lifestyle on social media.

Mutua alleged that the former Churchill Show comedian is broke and poor, adding that he cannot afford to dish out even a hundred bob.

But in a quick rejoinder, Omondi accused Mutua of looting public money and taking artists in circles after promising them sponsorship.

The popular comedian further said that all the money that he makes is through hardwork, unlike Mutua who embezzles public funds.

“Enough is enough! We have to stop this nonsense! All the money I make is through blood and Sweat, most of the money you make is through misappropriation of public funds. Kama mimi ni Maskini basi wewe ni mwizi wa pesa za serikali.(If I’m poor then you embezzle government’s funds),” he wrote on his Instagram page.

“You promised Mulamwah only to withdraw at the last minute, then you did the same with Bahati only to let him down on the day of his event I had to come through for him like a true brother, but you are a pathological liar Daktari,” he added.

He further promised to oust Mutua from the board by September and bragged that he is busy making money in Tanzania as Mutua calls him a beggar.

“I am currently in Dar es Salaam about to make history by filling up the national stadium and making money while at it.

“I promise you by the time I land back in Kenya I will ensure you are not occupying that office by September, juu you cannot call an entire industry maskini ambao hawajiwezi. Hawa ni Vijana ambao wanajituma ili wapate chakula. ENOUGH!!!” he concluded the long rant.

