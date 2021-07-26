Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 26, 2021 – Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, has said the party is no longer affiliated with National Super Alliance (NASA) since the coalition is long dead.

Addressing the media after meeting the Tachoni Council of Elders on Sunday, Wetangula said the only thing remaining is the equal sharing of assets among the coalition partners.

Wetangula, who is also the Bungoma Senator, said Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga hammered the final nail on NASA’s coffin way back in March 2018 when he entered a political pact with President Uhuru Kenyatta in the Handshake deal.

“Just like in any death where property is shared, what is remaining is succession.

“We have already made a decision as One Kenya Alliance(OKA) that what is left of NASA are issues of accountability and declaration of where the coalition is to be buried,” Wetangula said on Sunday.

The Senator also weighed in on the dispute among the coalition partners over the sharing of political parties’ funds.

“It’s shocking that after ODM repeatedly said that they owe us nothing, right now they have written to the Register of Political Parties saying that the matter should be discussed yet when Kalonzo Musyoka did the same they opposed it. This is a contradiction,” he said.

“The thousands of votes that our people voted for ODM party leader in 2017 after our campaigns as NASA team have now translated into monies that must be shared equitably before NASA is buried,” he added.

