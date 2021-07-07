Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 7, 2021 – Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula’s Ford Kenya was treated to a rude shock after the newly elected Kabuchai MP, Majimbo Kalasinga, made a strong indication that he could be on his way out of Ford Kenya, which sponsored him to the National Assembly.

According to reports, Kalasinga could be on his way to joining Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) based on his remarks in his constituency.

This is after he delivered greetings from Ruto to his constituents over the weekend in a move that has surprised many.

He also delivered greetings from his party leader Senator Moses Wetang’ula and Speaker Ken Lusaka.

“Our leader senator Moses Wetang’ula asked me to greet you people of Chwele, have you received the greetings?

“I have also brought greetings from Speaker Ken Lusaka, have you received them?

“And greetings from DR William Samoei Ruto…those are the only things I was asked to say when I come here,” he stated.

Kalasinga of Ford Kenya garnered 19,274 votes, representing 65% of the total votes cast while his closest rival, Evans Kakai of the United Democratic Alliance, was second with 6,455 votes representing 22% in the by-election that was held recently following the death of MP James Lusweti.

The Kenyan DAILY POST