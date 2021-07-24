Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 24, 2021 – Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, has furiously reacted to the arrest of Justice Aggrey Muchelule and Said Juma Chitembwe on Thursday.

The two judges were arrested and later released after the detectives lacked evidence to nail them.

Commenting on Twitter on Saturday, Wetangula, who is also the Bungoma Senator, urged the Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, to come clean and explain to the country who were the accusers of the Judges mentioned.

The disappointed senator has also dared the IG to explain the circumstances that the bribery was engineered.

Wetang’ula further said the arrest was a diversionary and malicious witch-hunt of the honorable judges.

“The IG police must inform the country who the accusers of Judges Muchelule & Chetembwe are and under what circumstances the bribery was engineered. Was Jsc aware? This looks like a diversionary & malicious witch hunt,” Wetangula said.

The outspoken Senator also urged President Uhuru Kenyatta not to return the country to dark days when many judges were oppressed by police.

“The dramatic arrest and inexplicable release of Judges Muchelule & Chetembwe is baffling & disturbing. Both Dpp & Cj know nothing about the arrest.

“Let this not be a return to the dark days of bullying judges,” Wetangula stated on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST