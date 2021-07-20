Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 20, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee is not going down without a fight after it maintained that its candidate won the just concluded Kiambaa by-elections but was rigged out by Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA candidate.

In a statement issued on Monday, Jubilee expressed dissatisfaction with how IEBC managed the by-election and demanded a recount of the votes, taking issue with the tallying of votes during the mini poll.

“…we wish to categorically state that we are dissatisfied with how the IEBC managed the by-election, particularly the tallying process. We demand a recount of the vote and will in the coming days pursue this,” the statement reads.

Party Vice Chairman David Murathe claimed that they won the Kiambaa Constituency by-election.

“We are happy to take the flack and responsibility where we have fallen short of expectations… We think we gave it our best shot and I think we actually won that is the message that you are getting from this group,” Murathe said.

UDA’s Njuguna Wanjiku won the hotly contested Kiambaa Parliamentary by-election with 21,773 votes beating Jubilee’s Kariri Njama with 21,263 votes, a difference of 510 votes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST