Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 9, 2021 – A Nairobi-based security guard is the talk of the town after he was spotted asking for a bribe from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The security guard stationed at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi asked the president for some cash so that he can access National Heroes Memorial Park.

A witness said the President, who was driving himself, requested the guard to open the gate for him but as it is the norm, the security guard asked the President for a bribe.

Without creating any disturbance, the President went for his pocket and gave the guard some cash and he was allowed in.

The security guard later realized that it was the President, whom he had asked for a bribe and was very apologetic.

This incident is a big embarrassment to the country as it shows that it is not easy to receive a favor without giving out something in return and this has been cultured in the current generation, contributing to the emergence of corruption that is posing a great threat to the nation’s development.

The Kenyan DAILY POST