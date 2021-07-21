Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 21, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s chances of succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta have been dimmed after One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders said they cannot support Raila Odinga’s presidency in 2022.

Meeting in Nairobi on Tuesday, the OKA leaders led by Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, and KANU chairman Gideon Moi, resolved to work with Raila Odinga on condition that he agrees to play second fiddle.

OKA’s differences could jolt Uhuru’s plans to form a broad-based political alliance to take on Deputy President William Ruto in next year’s General Election.

Uhuru’s strategists fear failure to bring together the opposition leaders could hand Ruto an easy ride to the presidency.

As it stands, Ruto is the man to beat during the August 9, 2022 presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST