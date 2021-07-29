Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 29 July 2021 – There was drama on a busy highway after a rogue Boda Boda rider chased after a matatu driver and threatened to stab him with a knife, following an altercation.

A shocking video shared online by Edgar Obare shows the rider brandishing a knife and threatening to stab the matatu driver.

The driver sped off to the nearest police station before the worst happened.

According to a passenger who recorded the daylight drama, the Boda Boda rider disappeared after the matatu driver went to seek help from a nearby police station.

In the shocking video, frightened female passengers can be heard screaming for help as the matatu driver speeds the vehicle to safety.

Here’s the short clip that has shocked Netizens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.