Friday, July 16, 2021 – A photo of the moment deceased cop Caroline Kangogo walked into her parents’ home in Elgeyo Marakwet has emerged and left Netizens wondering whether she was being trailed.

Kangogo reportedly walked into her parents’ home on Friday morning and went straight to the bathroom, where she allegedly committed suicide.

According to a police report, Kangogo’s mother was the first person to spot her body.

She saw her body lying in the bathroom in a pool of blood and raised alarm.

Although police insist that she committed suicide, prominent lawyers led by Mutula Kilonzo and Nelson Havi believe that she might have been executed by rogue police officers who were reportedly trailing her.

Here’s a photo of Kangogo walking into her parents’ home before she allegedly committed suicide.

