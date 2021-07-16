Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 16, 2021 – Fugitive cop, Caroline Kagongo, is dead.

Kagongo’s lifeless body was found in her parents’ home in Elgeyo Marakwet County on Friday morning.

Police said Kangogo shot herself using the pistol she had used to kill the two men.

“She shot herself in their bathroom using a pistol she had,” police said.

Kangogo is a suspect in the killing of two people, including police Constable John Ogweno, in Nakuru on Monday, July 5.

She later allegedly shot dead Peter Ndwiga Njiru, 32, in lodging in Juja, Kiambu County, about 200km from where the police officer died.

However, commenting about the news of her death, Makueni Senator, Mutula Kilonzo Jnr, said from the scene of the crime, it doesn’t seem that Kangogo committed suicide.

Mutula wondered how somebody could kill himself with crossed legs and a gun to her right hand and she was left-handed.

“The picture of the scene where the fugitive cop allegedly shot herself is too neat – crossed legs like she was watching tv, gun next to her hand ….. wacha tu,” Mutula wrote on his Twitter page.

