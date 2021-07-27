Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 27 July 2021 – Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, has stepped up his political campaigns by hiring a group of ladies who are calling themselves ‘Warembo Na Weta’.

The ladies have been moving around Trans Nzoia County marketing the Ford Kenya party and campaigning for the vocal Bungoma Senator.

After a photo of the so-called ‘Warembo Na Weta’ was shared on social media, netizens trolled them mercilessly, claiming that they look old and ‘tired’.

Here’s the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.