Thursday, July 8, 2021 – Kiambu Senator, Kimani Wamatangi, has offered a piece of advice to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, who is planning to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Although he is yet to officially declare his Presidential bid, Raila is reportedly planning a formidable coalition that will shock his competitors among them Deputy President William Ruto.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday, Wamatangi said that Raila Odinga has been in the race for presidency four times and for that reason he advised him to look into what he did not do right and do it better.

According to Wamatangi, Raila Odinga has public support, but he must bring in new strategies and convince enough people whom he did not convince earlier.

“It is not going to be a walk in the park, not for him, neither for DP William Ruto, neither for Alfred Mutua, neither for Kimani Wamatangi, neither for Jimmy Wanjigi, it is going to be a tough race…,” Wamatangi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST