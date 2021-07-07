Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 7, 2021 – Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa has predicted when Deputy President William Ruto will resign from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government to focus on his 2022 presidential bid.

Speaking during an interview, the Ford Kenya MP said the deputy president will surely not remain in office and Jubilee party until the next General Election.

“I know there are a lot of people who are trying to push him (William Ruto) out … but if he resigns now, he will be in serious danger … I do not see him staying in Jubilee until the end of the term though; he may leave several months before the General Election,” Kiminini MP said.

Since the 2018 truce between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, the DP has been sidelined from the normal running of the government.

In an interview, Ruto accused Uhuru of inviting intruders into his government who are humiliating him.

After Ruto admitted that he has been pushed aside, a section of leaders called for his resignation, likening his relationship with President Uhuru to a broken marriage.

However, despite calls to quit, the DP has maintained that it will be the biggest act of betrayal if he were to walk away from the 8 million Kenyans who voted for him and President Uhuru.

“For William Ruto, I have chosen to make a different decision (from what Jaramogi Oginga Odinga did in 1966).”

“I believe that I can still use the latitude given to this office to do more for Kenyans or other things for Kenyans,” Ruto said.

