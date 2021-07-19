Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 19, 2021 – Sirisia MP John Waluke has said Deputy President William Ruto is better placed to succeed retiring President Uhuru Kenyatta next year.

In an interview, Waluke dismissed Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi’s chances, saying the two can never beat Ruto.

According to the Tanga Tanga allied MP, Ruto is the man to beat in the 2022 presidential contest

He said he will not drum up support for Musalia Mudavadi or Moses Wetangula, who have declared interest to become Kenya’s fifth president, saying the two stand no chance against the DP.

“We give support to a presidential candidate who can make it. It is in black and white that William Ruto is going to win (the 2022 presidential race),” he said.

The Sirisia MP further said he would not support any presidential candidate from entire Western Kenya because they (Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula) have refused to stick together ahead of the 2022 General Election.

“For the last one year, we have been talking to (Moses) Wetang’ula and (Musalia) Mudavadi to step down for another but they are not able to agree between themselves.”

“I will not waste my energy to support someone whom I know is not going to win just because he is my kinsman.”

“Wetangula and Mudavadi cannot beat DP William Ruto,” he explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST