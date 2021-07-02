Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



WAITER / WAITRESS INTERN – Cysuites Apartment Hotel

Job Type: Contract

Job Category: Client Service

Closing Date: July 1st, 2021

Location: Nairobi

Cysuites Apartment Hotel is an apartment hotel located along Church Road, off Waiyaki Way in Nairobi’s bustling Westland’s area. The hotel offers 32 two-bedroom apartment, 6 one-bedroom apartment and 2 penthouses.

These apartments offer contemporary living and working spaces fitted with amenities to meet the needs of short and extended stays to both business and leisure travellers

The all-day dining restaurant serves a variety of both Kenyan and continental dishes. The bar area features a fine selection of wines alongside a wide range of spirits and Signature Cocktails.

The hotel has fitness facilities to help you keep up with your fitness regime while staying with us.

The restaurant waiter or waitress will be responsible for service provision of food and beverages to the guests in an efficient and professional manner.

Responsibilities

Welcoming guests into the restaurant and presenting them with the menu

Taking guests orders on order taking pads or on the handheld Point of Sale (POS) sytem and serving them

Clearance and cleaning of the table

Obtaining revenues, issuing receipts, accepting payments and returning the change

Performing basic cleaning tasks as needed or directed by supervisor

Communicate to the guest and provide assistance with their queries

Promptly respond to guest with any additional request

Co-ordinate with the busperson, kitchen staff, bar staff to ensure smooth operation and guest satisfaction

Assist in other areas of the restaurant such as answering telephones and completing financial transactions

Closing the shift on the POS terminal

Any other duties as shall be assigned from time to time

Qualifications

Must have achieved atleast a C- or equivalent in highschool

Certificate in food service or Diploma in Hospitality

Should be flexible to work on weekend and night shifts.

Should be able to multi-task

Should have excellent communication skills.

Should be a team player.

How to Apply

Apply for the job here