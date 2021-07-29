Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
MENTORS ROLES FOR BOYS AGED 10-15 YRS
- Help build rapport each time he or she meets with a mentee
- Ask open-ended “how” and “what” questions with a mentee
- Challenge and/or encourage a mentee depending on what the situation requires
- Offer opportunities to problem solve and exchange ideas
- Provide feedback that is honest, open and positive
- Take a genuine interest in helping the mentee succeed
- Present opportunities to the mentee may not have recognized on his/her own
- Provide suggestions to the best of one’s knowledge that help the mentee reach their goals
How To Apply
Send your application to lawrence@cresskenya.org
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>