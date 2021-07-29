Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

MENTORS ROLES FOR BOYS AGED 10-15 YRS

  • Help build rapport each time he or she meets with a mentee
  • Ask open-ended “how” and “what” questions with a mentee
  • Challenge and/or encourage a mentee depending on what the situation requires
  • Offer opportunities to problem solve and exchange ideas
  • Provide feedback that is honest, open and positive 
  • Take a genuine interest in helping the mentee succeed 
  • Present opportunities to the mentee may not have recognized on his/her own
  • Provide suggestions to the best of one’s knowledge that help the mentee reach their goals

How To Apply

Send your application to lawrence@cresskenya.org

