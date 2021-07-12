Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 12 July 2021 – The spirit of Harambee was witnessed in Githunguri last weekend after villagers joined hands and helped a man to move his house that was built on the road.

The house has been inconveniencing motorists plying the Nairobi-Githunguri road, prompting KENHA to issue him with a notice to demolish the house after endless complaints from the public.

A video shared online shows villagers literally lifting the house and moving it across the road.

The house was blocking traffic on both sides of the busy road.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.