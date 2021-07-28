Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 28, 2021 – Residents of Ongata Rongai were treated to early morning drama after a lion strayed from the nearby Nairobi National Park and hid in a residential plot.

KWS rangers quickly responded after the residents raised the alarm and captured the lion before the worst happened.

The video below shows the moment the big cat was restrained by the rangers as the residents milled around to witness the dramatic incident.

