Monday, 12 July 2021 – A video of some beautiful Kamba women shaking their goodies in church during a praise and worship service has emerged and caused mixed reactions on social media.

While most churches are conservative, these Kamba women have decided to break the norm and praise God with all their energy and body parts.

In the video, the women are seen skilfully moving their goodies like teenage girls as the worship team leads them in energetic praise and worship songs.

The video was shared by popular radio presenter Maina Kageni and his followers had varied opinions.

While some of Kageni’s followers condemned the controversial dance moves and termed them ungodly, others had no problem with the moves.

Here’s the trending video and reactions from Netizens.

