Friday, 23 July 2021 – Before Betty Kyallo became a TV anchor, she was a wannabe model and video vixen.

Back then, she was a student at Daystar University, where she was pursuing a degree in communication and her ‘goodies’ were hot and fresh.

Being in her early 20’s, she was hungry for fame and this prompted her to try her hand in becoming a video vixen but flopped badly.

She appeared in a music video that didn’t perform well in the charts.

The video was shot in the early 2000s.

She looked shy and naïve during the video shoot since she was just venturing into the streets.

In the throwback music video that has taken social media by storm, you can’t help but notice how her body looked hot back then.

She had curves in the right places.

Here’s the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.