Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 16 July 2021 – A 7-year-old boy from Embu has stunned Kenyans after he was caught on camera driving a lorry like a professional driver.

While her agemates are busy playing with toys, the daring boy is busy sharpening his driving skills and if the trending video is anything to go by, he is very good at reversing.

The video that has taken social media by storm has sparked mixed reactions from Netizens.

Some supported the young boy while others condemned him.

“This is how we kill our talents. The boy is trying his skills, others are busy taking videos of the truck registration. So disappointing,” a social media user reacted in support of the young boy.

“I think the owner of the lorry has money. Prepare for a date with the law,” another user reacted.

The video comes barely a month after a businessman from Murang’a landed in trouble after his 7-year-old son was recorded driving a Prado on a busy road.

Here’s the video of the young boy from Embu flaunting his driving skills and reactions from Netizens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.