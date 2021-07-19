Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, 19 July 2021 – Someone has shared an interesting video from a market in Lagos, Nigeria.
In the captivating video shared on Twitter, a ram with 5 horns was spotted roaming freely in the market.
The unique ram almost brought the business in the busy market to a standstill as traders and passers-by took photos and videos.
Here’s the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>