Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 20 July 2021 – Seasoned media personality, Peter Opondo, has spoken out for the first time after he was fired from Standard Media Group last week.

Opondo was the Standard Group Strategy and Content Editor before being sacked under unclear circumstances.

Airing his grievances on Facebook on Monday night, the veteran journalist revealed that for the first time in his illustrious career that spans for 20 years, he had been relieved of his duties over purported ‘unsatisfactory performance’, without any formal appraisal or feedback.

“There was no documentation or minutes about my alleged performance shortcomings. There was never a discussion with or feedback from my boss,” he wrote in part of the long message to his followers.

Opondo said the human resource manager informed him that his boss was unsatisfied with his work and felt he was not the right person for the job, without giving concrete evidence that he had failed to meet his targets.

“Fair enough, every boss is entitled to their own opinion. What about facts?” he posed.

Additionally, the journalist claims he was offered two choices of either signing a termination letter or resign of his own volition in order to “protect his professional reputation”.

The company promised to announce that he had left to pursue “personal interests”.

“I chose to embrace my sacking,” he wrote.

He however promised to bounce back soon and fight for vindication.

“It is what it is. This is nothing to be ashamed about.

“It’s someone’s opinion about me, it doesn’t change who I am.

“I am pretty sure I will be vindicated soon,” he concluded.

Here is his full Facebook post below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.