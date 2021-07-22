Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



In support of the Government’s Youth Initiative to develop a pool of young talent for the Kenyan Labour Market, KRA is seeking applications from continuing Bachelor’s Degree students for its three (3) months (Sept to Nov 2021) Industrial Attachment programme.

The programme aims at providing the Youth an opportunity to acquire practical aspects of their respective areas of specialization in partial fulfillment of their degree courses. The opportunities are open within the various departments of the Authority and is targeting students in the following disciplines:

Finance, Accounting, Economics, Statistics, Data Analytics, Mathematics, Supply Chain Management, Human Resource Management, Marketing & Communication, Communications, International Relations, Diplomacy, Public Relations, Media Studies, Photography, Videography, Film Production, Animation, ICT, Telecommunications, Food & Beverage, Hotel Management, Housekeeping and Laundry management, Records Management, Records & Archives, Library & Information Science, Security & Safety, Security Management, Criminology, Criminal Justice, Forensics, Business Administration, Business Management, Project Management, Monitoring & Evaluation, Counselling Psychology, Occupational Health, Disaster Management, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Structural Engineering, Land Economics, Property Management, Quantity Survey, Actuarial Science, Transport & Logistics, Fleet management, Law, Education, Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry.

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan Citizen aged between 20 and 35 years

Should be a continuing student pursuing a first Degree (Undergraduate) from a recognized University and in their third or fourth year of study

Should have a valid introduction letter from the university

Must be available full time for the three months’ duration of the program

Please Note:

The deadline for application is Monday 2nd August 2021

All applications must be submitted online via the process outlined below (Application Guidelines)

You can only apply for the opportunity after successfully registering in the e-recruitment portal.

Incomplete applications will not be considered.

The Authority does not extend the Attachment program

ONLY selected candidates will be contacted.

The Authority does not charge any fee for this process.

Please verify any suspicious communication regarding this advert with the KRA Human Resource Office near you.

Monthly Stipend payable is Kshs.7,000 and is subject to applicable statutory deductions

If selected, candidates will be required to submit proof of a valid Personal Accident Insurance Cover, KRA PIN certificate, NHIF, NSSF registration, ID card and Bank Account details.

How to Apply

Apply for the attachment here