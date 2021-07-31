Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 31, 2021 – Residents of Kimilili were yesterday treated to rare drama when their MP Didmus Barasa and local musician and contractor Stephen Masinde, popularly known as Steve Kay, engaged in a scuffle.

Barasa, who is one of the Tanga Tanga members and ardent supporter of Deputy President William Ruto, had visited Baptist Lurare Primary School in Kamukuywa Ward in his constituency, where he was expected to commission five new classrooms built through National Government Constituency Development Fund.

However, he was taken aback when he discovered that Steve and his colleague Ronald Graham Wafula, who he had contracted to build classrooms, had locked them up demanding to be paid their dues before they could hand over the keys.

Drama ensued before Didmus Barasa lost his cool and slapped Steve who was demanding to be paid Sh3.4 million for the work.

Steve suffered multiple bodily injuries from the MP’s slap and has since reported the matter to the police.

This is not the first time Kimilili MP has refused to pay the contractor as there are several complaints by other contractors accusing the Ruto-allied MP of not honouring the contractual agreement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST