Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 29, 2021 – Controversial gospel singer, Ringtone Apoko, caused an uproar on social media after he arrived at the Kibera Law Courts in an ambulance to attend an assault case against blogger Robert Alai.

The clout chasing singer took Alai to court after he clobbered him with a ‘rungu’ last week on Friday in Kilimani.

Alai disciplined Ringtone after he bullied him on the road, something that he is fond of.

Ringtone claims that he sustained serious injuries after the vocal blogger assaulted him.

He further alleges that he has been in and out of the hospital since the incident happened.

Netizens trolled the controversial singer after he posted a photo in an ambulance while heading to the court to attend the assault case and accused him of chasing clout.

Here’s the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.