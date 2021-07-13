Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 13 July 2021 – Annestine Mamuji is among the three Kenyan slay queens who are in police custody after they were arrested for allegedly drugging some Nigerian men who had invited them for a night party in Kilimani, leading to the death of two men.

Annestine is in her mid-twenties and she hails from Mombasa.

A sneak peek at her Facebook page reveals that she was very innocent a few years ago before she joined a bad company in Nairobi.

She is already a single mother despite her young age.

She is currently cooling her heels at Kilimani police station and is likely to face murder charges alongside her two friends.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.