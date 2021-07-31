Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 31, 2021 – A meeting reportedly set to popularise ODM leader Raila Odinga in the Mt Kenya region failed to take place yesterday leaving the former prime minister with more questions than answers.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies had planned to congregate at an exclusive hotel in Central Kenya to outline strategies they would use to market Raila’s agenda in the region ahead of the 2022 General Election.

The meeting was also meant to counter Deputy President William Ruto’s influence in the region and shape Uhuru’s 2022 succession plan.

However, the meeting failed to take place with organizers now denying such plans.

Led by Kieni MP Kanini Kega, Uhuru’s allies refuted reports of the planned meeting to market Raila in Central Kenya.

“There was no such meeting. That is just propaganda, rumours and fake news,” Kega stated.

“When reached for comment, Raila’s Spokesman Dennis Onyango deflected the question, saying he is not one of Uhuru’s allies.

“Ask the so-called Uhuru allies. I am not Uhuru ally,” Raila’s personal assistant, Dennis Onyango said.

Raila is reportedly targeting at least 50 percent of votes from the vote-rich Mt. Kenya region.

He is set to tour the region with Uhuru in August 2021.

The Kenyan DAILY POST