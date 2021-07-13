Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 13, 2021 – Kieni MP, Kanini Kega, has said Jubilee Party has devised a strategy of winning the upcoming by-election in Kiambaa slated for Thursday this week.

In an interview with journalists, on Tuesday, Kega, who is among Jubilee members campaigning for the party’s candidate, Kariri Njama, said they already have a strategy that will ensure they lock out DP Ruto linked United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Kega said the ruling party will ensure they guard their votes by deploying trustworthy agents to oversee voting and vote-counting.

“This is a do-or-die battle; we will leave no room for even the slightest of mistakes.

“We want to tie all loose ends by ensuring that the vote is well guarded,” Kega said.

The Kiambaa by-election is a two-horse race between Jubilee Party candidate, Kariri Njama and UDA candidate John Njuguna Wanjiku alias Kawanjiku.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and state functionaries are supporting Njama while Ruto and Tangatanga team are supporting Njuguna Wanjiku.

The Kenyan DAILY POST