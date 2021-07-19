Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 19, 2021 – Jubilee candidate in the just concluded Kiambaa by-election, Kariri Njama, has denied ever meeting with Deputy President William Ruto after losing to UDA candidate John Njuguna.

In a statement on Monday, Njama dismissed the report of his meeting with the DP, terming it as fake and misleading.

He noted that some people have created fake accounts and are using them to spread fake information.

He also took issue with a message from Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria claiming that he (Njama) had conceded defeat.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Kuria claimed that he had talked to Njama, and they agreed to set up a meeting together with Wanjiku for the two leaders to agree on how to work together for Kiambaa residents.

“I just talked to Hon Kariri Njama and thanked him for gracefully conceding defeat to Hon Njuguna Kawanjiku.”

“This is the epitome of democracy and political maturity.”

“We have agreed to have a meeting with Hon Njuguna Kawanjiku next week with a view to having the two great leaders work together for the development of Kiambaa Constituency,” Kuria posted.

But according to Njama, Kuria’s remark together with those of many others claiming that he’s conceded defeat are false, adding that he is working towards ensuring that justice prevails.

“Good morning my people…Yaani hawachoki na hizi fake news and accounts???”

“They are even saying I have met with the DP… Guys ignore all the propaganda as we wait for justice to prevail.”

“I remain unbowed. God bless you all and have an amazing week ahead.” he posted.

