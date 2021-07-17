Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 17, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee has refused to concede defeat to Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA in Kiambaa.

Speaking yesterday, Jubilee Party candidate Kariri Njama challenged UDA candidate Njuguna Wanjiku’s victory.

Wanjiku clinched the Kiambaa seat by a margin of 510 votes.

Njama has instructed his lawyers to file a case challenging Wanjiku’s win and stop his swearing-in.

Njama stated that he will petition the court to compel the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to recount the votes cast.

Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege also backed the calls by Njama to have the votes recounted.

Jubilee supporters took to the streets protesting the results.

IEBC suspended the Kiambaa constituency vote tallying on Friday morning after Njama and his supporters stormed the tallying centre and caused a fracas.

Njama and his supporters alleged that IEBC, under Wafula Chebukati, were tilting elections in the favour of UDA’s Njuguna Wanjiku.

The Kenyan DAILY POST