Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 13, 2021 – Jubilee Governor Kiraitu Murungi has compared Deputy President William Ruto to Jesus Christ who came to save the masses but was rejected by his own.

In his book titled Beyond Politics, Kiraitu defended Ruto from attacks by Jubilee leaders, saying the DP has done nothing wrong save for declaring his 2022 presidential bid.

He noted that by fashioning himself as the saviour of the masses, Ruto posed a threat to the status quo and made vested interest uncomfortable.

However, Murungi noted that he is not surprised by all the troubles and tribulations that DP is going through, citing the story of Jesus who was buried by a stranger yet he had 12 disciples by his side.

“If you quarrel with your boss, you become a leper and people avoid you. You are politically dead even to your friends. Nobody picks calls from the dead.”

According to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allied governor, Ruto is at the ‘top of the mountain’ politically, and that such heights “are cold and dangerous places to be.”

“It can be very slippery up there,”

However, he gave the DP some hope, noting that he is not alone in the path of betrayal, elucidating circumstances that politicians like ODM leader Raila Odinga, Wiper boss Kalonzo Musyoka, and ANC Musalia Mudavadi have gone through.

“In politics, everyone else betrays except you. Who has not been betrayed? Raila, Musalia, Musyoka have been betrayed. Betrayal is the game,” the book reads.

Kiraitu says that politics is not like personal friendships which have strong sentimental bonds and a place where “people love their enemies and hate their friends.”

“There are only logical bonds. Kenyan politics seem to be a succession of betrayals. Political leaders have to keep realigning and repositioning themselves for power.”

At the same time, Kiraitu gave Ruto a secret to winning the 2022 elections.

According to him, Ruto must always adjust his friendships to align them with the prevailing political terrain.

“When the terrain and circumstances change, the friendship must also change. This is what they call betrayal,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST