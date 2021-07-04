Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 4, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga feels betrayed yet again after Members of Parliament allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Kieleweke camp opposed the Jubilee-ODM coalition talks.

The MPs want the coalition talks halted first, to enable the ruling party to focus on the upcoming Kiambaa by-election and restructuring their house.

They argue that the Jubilee-ODM merger talks are spoiling their chances of clinching the Kiambaa constituency seat since it makes them appear weak.

According to Jubilee Deputy Secretary-General and Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny, the talks are premature and have not been sanctioned by the party leadership.

“We are not in discussions with ODM. Jubilee leaders and National Delegates Convention have not allowed such talks.”

“It is premature for anybody to think we are talking,” said Kutuny.

On the other hand, his Nyeri Town counterpart Ngujiri Wambugu said Jubilee should help Uhuru build his legacy, and shun from coalition talks.

“Those from our party talking about coalitions are doing so at the wrong time,” he said.

In his argument, Ngujiri Wambugu noted that the Jubilee-ODM merger has not been well received in the Mt. Kenya region and has made the ruling party a laughing stock in opponents’ camps.

“There was no wisdom in how the information was publicized. Timing is critical. The Kiambaa by-election is very sensitive especially coming after the Juja one.”

“We must not give our rivals in Kiambaa the ammunition by suggesting that Jubilee and ODM will merge,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST