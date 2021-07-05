Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 5, 2021 – Members of Parliament allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta have given their reasons as to why they snubbed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s event in Nyeri over the weekend despite being invited.

According to sources, the MPs, led by Nyeri Town Ngunjiri Wambugu, could not be at Raila’s event since they were busy doing their things.

The leaders gave their apologies through one of their WhatsApp groups.

Most of them are said to have had some busy schedules and that they were informed of Raila Odinga’s visit very late hence they were unable to attend the function.

“They gave flimsy reasons in a Whatsapp group that brings together Kieleweke leaders. Only the area MP Kanini Kega was on hand to receive the former Prime Minister,” the source stated.

During the event, the former Prime Minister was received by the National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee chairperson Kanini Kega.

Those who snubbed the Raila event include Ngunjiri Wambugu, Othaya MP Gichuki Mugambi, who has maintained a neutral political position.

Tetu MP James Gichuhi Mwangi and his Mukurweini counterpart Kiai Anthony Githiaka were also missing.

The area Governor Mutahi Kahiga and the area Senator Ephraim Maina also did not attend the event.

The Kenyan DAILY POST