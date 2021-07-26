Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 26, 2021 – Confusion has rocked the ruling Jubilee Party with members now divided on whether President Uhuru Kenyatta should embark on a nationwide tour to woo voters back to the ruling party.

While a section of Uhuru’s allies are of the idea that the president should embark on the tours, others have differed.

According to one group, there is an urgent need for Uhuru to tour the country to get in touch with his supporters and re-energise the party after losing the recently held Kiambaa by-election.

Led by Eldas MP Adan Keynan, the group affirmed that Uhuru, the symbol of national unity, is the key for Jubilee to prevent a further split within the Mt. Kenya region.

“Currently, between the government, politicians, and the public, there is communication breakdown.”

“He must go to the country to bring that synergy and connectivity in these three groups,” Keynan stated.

His sentiments were echoed by Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege who vouched for Uhuru popularising the party as part of the rejuvenation plan.

“It’s a good idea for the President to come and emphasize the unity of the mountain as he opens up the new projects and meets opinion leaders,” Chege stated.

On the other hand, Jubilee Party Deputy Secretary-General, Joshua Kutuny, differed with the sentiments stating that the president does not need to engage in party politics.

“We do not need the President to come to the ground because as a party, we have our own programmes to re-energise and popularise the party.”

“So far, we are getting a lot of positive responses from the grassroots after a good performance in Kiambaa,” Kutuny stated.

The ruling party has been expressing an urgent need to hit the restart button especially after losing recently held by-elections, which seemingly symbolised Jubilee’s lost grip of the Mt Kenya region.

