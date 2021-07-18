Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 18, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s key lieutenants have urged him to reconsider his association with Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, because he is making him lose support in his Mt Kenya backyard.

Since his association with Raila Odinga through the handshake in 2018, Uhuru has been losing elections back to back and his latest loss is the Kiambaa by-election, where Jubilee Party candidate, Kariri Njama, lost to United Democratic Alliance candidate, John Njuguna Wanjiku, who had the support of Deputy President William Ruto.

While recognising Ruto’s growing influence in the Mt. Kenya region, the unnamed associates cited Uhuru’s decision to shelve Ruto aside and the high cost of living as two factors which have forced the Mt. Kenya region to shift their allegiance from Uhuru and embrace Ruto.

The associates urged Uhuru to talk with DP Ruto for a possible reunion since they risk losing their seats in 2022 since the DP has taken control of the mountainous region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST