Monday, July 5, 2021 – Cherangany MP, Joshua Kutuny, has warned Kenyans against underestimating President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is retiring in 2022.

Political pundits and many Kenyans especially on social media have been claiming the Son of Jomo has lost control of his many political bastions, especially Mt Kenya, which was his political bedroom.

Speaking to one of the local dailies on Monday, Kutuny said Uhuru will assert his full authority in 2022 and many Kenyans will be shocked.

“Uhuru isn’t frail. I’m among pioneers from the Rift Valley area who are as yet in Uhuru’s administration and I need to disclose to you when the opportunity arrives for Uhuru to finish with men, a considerable lot of you will be stunned,” Kutuny said.

Kutuny, who is also Jubilee Party Deputy Secretary-General, also encouraged Kiambaa residents to vote for Jubilee Party candidate, Kariri Njama, saying he will represent them well in Parliament.

“It is the ideal opportunity for you to choose a pioneer who will do right by you. Take a gander at Parliament today, there are individuals who when given the amplifier to talk it shows the degree of training and character of individuals in their space. Try not to choose somebody who won’t represent you in Parliament,” he noted.

