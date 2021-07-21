Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 21, 2021 – After consultation with his political advisors, President Uhuru Kenyatta has reportedly resolved to freeze coalition talks with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on a possible formation of a formidable coalition ahead of the 2022 General election.

Uhuru, who is the Jubilee Party leader, was engaging ODM in a deal that could see the formation of a mega alliance that will give Deputy President William Ruto a run of his money.

However, after meeting his advisors on Monday, Uhuru dropped the talks and decided to start reviving Jubilee Party after performing badly during the recent by-elections in Juja, Bonchari, Rurii, and the recently conducted Kiambaa parliamentary by-election.

“We agreed that at least for now, we should drop the idea of the merger and instead focus on revamping the party for the next four months,” Jubilee Party deputy secretary-general Joshua Kutuny said.

Kutuny is also a political advisor of the Head of State.

The Kenyan DAILY POST